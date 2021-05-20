Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon: We won’t box ourselves into one scheme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon worked under coaches like Jerry Gray, Mike Zimmer, and Matt Eberflus before getting his current job and it sounds like they’ll all have some influence on how the defense looks in Philadelphia this season.

Gannon held a press conference on Thursday and faced questions about the kind of scheme that he’s going to run in his first season with the team. Gannon said “we’re not going to box ourselves into one scheme” and explained that having a fuller sense of what works best with this roster will be significant to planning for the season.

“Every player you have is different, and it’s our job to say, hey, this is what works for you,” Gannon said. “You can do that. That’s what I love about our staff. We’re not hardheaded; it’s my way or the highway. That’s not what this is about. It’s about serving the players and getting them to hit their ceiling.”

“Why? Because it’s the best thing for the team and the defense, point blank. So we’re going to do everything — we take that mentality with everything that we do. If we’re going to walk up and press, well, this guy might not do the same thing that another guy does, or if we’re going to play off, well, this guy might play a little bit different than this other guy. So I think it’s all about arming our players, seeing what they do, arming them with tools to put in their toolbox to be successful.”

Gannon said the main thing for the team is not going to be the scheme that they play, but “how we play.” Given Gannon’s responses Thursday, it will be some time before the Eagles reveal the answer to either question.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon: We won’t box ourselves into one scheme originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jonathan Gannon excited about the defensive pieces already in place

    Jonathan Gannon excited about the Eagles’ depth on defense

  • Three former Sooners ranked in PFF’s quarterback rankings

    Here are the three former Sooners ranked in PFF's quarterback rankings. No. 31: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. No. 17: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals. No. 10: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

  • Updated look at Eagles salary cap situation after signing Ryan Kerrigan

    Philadelphia Eagles currently have $4.3 million in salary-cap space

  • Zach Wilson, others from 2021 draft class among PFF league QB rankings

    Pro Football Focus released their preseason quarterback rankings this week, and a few rookies -- including No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson -- made the list.

  • Knee injury has kept Antonio Brown from signing his new contract with the Buccaneers

    Three weeks ago today, Antonio Brown‘s agent told multiple reporters that the veteran receiver had agreed to terms on a return to the Buccaneers. However, Brown has not yet returned to the Buccaneers. Appearing Tuesday on the Pewter Report Podcast, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Brown’s re-signing has been delayed by the fact [more]

  • WATCH: Falcons QB Matt Ryan joins the Rich Eisen Show

    With quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields on the board, the Falcons chose to pass on both signal-callers and went for the win-now option in tight end Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

  • Antonio Brown situation raises several questions

    Usually, controversies involving Antonio Brown arise from his own behavior. The latest issue regarding Brown flows from something other than anything he’s done. Three weeks after Brown agreed to terms on a return to the Buccaneers, Brown still isn’t part of the roster. Coach Bruce Arians disclosed that Brown had knee surgery on Tuesday, and [more]

  • Steelers first-round RB Najee Harris says he'll play wide receiver, too

    Harris is a running back by trade, but his receiving duties might be expanded even more than they were at Alabama.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Triple Take: Which UFC pay-per-view main event has been best of 2021?

    The UFC has been on fire on pay-per-view in 2021, but which of the headliners has produced the most memorable win? Our panel discusses.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Hawks F Reddish (Achilles) expected to miss opening round

    ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. The team said Thursday that Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice. ''He warmed up with us,'' interim coach Nate McMillan said after Wednesday's extended practice.

  • Cody Garbrandt: UFC Fight Night 188 win sets up title shots at bantamweight and flyweight

    Cody Garbrandt thinks a win over Rob Font in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event opens multiple championship door for him.

  • Charles Oliveira mounts epic comeback to claim lightweight title

    With one second left in the first round, no one could have argued too much if referee Dan Miragliotta would have stopped it and given Chandler the belt.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Soccer-Kane tells Spurs he wants to leave club before Euros - Sky Sports

    Kane has a contract with the north London club until 2024, which could prove to be a stumbling block for a club looking to sign the 27-year-old who is valued at over 100 million pounds ($141.42 million). Sky reported Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been in touch with Kane's representatives.