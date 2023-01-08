Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon a strong candidate for Texans job if Lovie Smith is fired

NFL sources: Lovie Smith's job in danger Will #Texans fire head coach third year in a row? If job becomes open, Eagles' Jonathan Gannon considered strong candidate after interviewing twice last year. 'Mutual interest,' between team, Gannon, per sources:https://t.co/aa2BKXcR4O — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 8, 2023

The 2023 NFL hiring cycle is set to begin and Jonathan Gannon will be a name to watch along with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

According to Aaron Wilson, Gannon will be a name to watch if Houston moves on from Lovie Smith after one season.

Houston is 2-13-1 on the season and with another opportunity for the NFL Draft’s top pick, and according to Wilson, the feelings are mutual.

Gannon could possibly assemble an experienced staff with his connections to former Colts coach Frank Reich and Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson… Gannon “knocked it out of the park” and “crushed” his meetings with NFL teams, impressing them with his knowledge, creativity, detailed plans about strategy and staff, and his passion for the game, according to league sources.

Philadelphia’s second-year defensive coordinator has one of the top overall units in the NFL and a defense that’s No. 1 overall in total defense, No. 1 against the pass, and 8th in the NFL in points allowed.

List

Eagles announce 5 roster moves ahead of season finale vs. Giants

List

Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream

List

Keys for Eagles offense vs. Giants in Week 18

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire