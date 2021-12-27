Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands high on list of 2022 coaching candidates to watch

With HC interviews set to start soon, a good emptying notebook convo on @GMFB with @TomPelissero … The 6 names we mentioned: Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 27, 2021

Jonathan Gannon is a football lifer who immediately transitioned to coaching after a freak injury halted his playing career at Louisville.

Now the Eagles defensive coordinator, Gannon,38, could reach even higher heights, as teams around the league are set to start interviewing potential head-coaching candidates.

According to Tom Peliserro of NFL Network, Philadelphia could be looking for a new defensive coordinator soon.

After his defense was carved up several times by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Gannon’s unit has settled down and been among the best in the league over the past 8 weeks.

Philadelphia is currently 5th in the NFL in yards allowed (320.2/game) and 11th in points allowed (21.2/game) while assuming the top spot in points allowed since Week 8.

5 stats that tell the story of Eagles' win over the Giants

Instant analysis from Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16

