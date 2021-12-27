Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands high on list of 2022 coaching candidates to watch

Jonathan Gannon is a football lifer who immediately transitioned to coaching after a freak injury halted his playing career at Louisville.

Now the Eagles defensive coordinator, Gannon,38, could reach even higher heights, as teams around the league are set to start interviewing potential head-coaching candidates.

According to Tom Peliserro of NFL Network, Philadelphia could be looking for a new defensive coordinator soon.

After his defense was carved up several times by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Gannon’s unit has settled down and been among the best in the league over the past 8 weeks.

Philadelphia is currently 5th in the NFL in yards allowed (320.2/game) and 11th in points allowed (21.2/game) while assuming the top spot in points allowed since Week 8.

5 stats that tell the story of Eagles' win over the Giants

Instant analysis from Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16

Eagles now control their own playoff destiny after Vikings lose to the Rams

Miles Sanders exits game vs. Giants with hand injury, Steven Nelson questionable to return

Jaguars have interest in interviewing former Eagles' coach Doug Pederson for vacancy

