Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon interviews for Texans head coaching vacancy

The Eagles spent this week on a bye and preparing for the NFC Divisional round, but two assistant coaches were busy preparing for job interviews.

The Texans announced that Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has completed his interview for the organization’s head coaching vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Jonathan Gannon for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/YKM22SeeDT — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 14, 2023

Houston (3-13-1) will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Gannon’s Eagles’ defense surrendered 5.2 yards per play, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. The Eagles were tied with the Bears and Panthers for the fifth-fewest takeaways in the NFL with 16.

This season, Gannon’s defense was among the top units in the NFL, finishing No. 1 overall in total defense, No. 1 against the pass, and 8th in the NFL in points allowed.

