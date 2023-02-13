Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon is expected to interview today for the Cardinals’ head coaching job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

Shane Steichen is on his way to Indianapolis to finalize a deal for the Colts’ head coaching vacancy, and Jonathan Gannon likely never got on a plane back to Philadelphia after the Super Bowl LVII loss.

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is expected to interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy.

Gannon had initially said that he would remain the Eagles’ defensive coordinator despite interviewing for the Texans’ head coaching positions before Houston hired DeMeco Ryans.

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Gannon’s Eagles’ defense surrendered 5.2 yards per play, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. The Eagles were tied with the Bears and Panthers for the fifth-fewest takeaways in the NFL with 16.

This season, Gannon’s defense was among the top units in the NFL, finishing No. 2 overall in total defense, No. 1 against the pass, and 8th in the NFL in points allowed.

He’ll spend the next few days getting shredded by fans and local media after his defense failed to adjust to Andy Reid’s motion offense, allowing two touchdowns on breakdowns in the secondary.

Takeaways and observations from Eagles 38-35 loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Instant analysis of Eagles 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Twitter reacts to James Bradberry's holding penalty in Eagles' Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire