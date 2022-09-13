Did Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon hint at Jordan Davis seeing an increase in playing time?

Jonathan Gannon says the defensive tackles will continue to rotate when asked about Jordan Davis’ snap count pic.twitter.com/BXiACU6D47 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 13, 2022

Philadelphia’s coordinators met the media on Tuesday, allowing Jonathan Gannon to take questions after experts deemed a disastrous performance in Week one.

The Eagles surrendered 35 points on the afternoon and allowed Lions running back D’Andre Swift to rush for 144-yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia was gashed throughout the matchup, but the Birds’ defense was stout and in control when rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was in the lineup.

A first-round pick and selected to solidify the Eagles’ run defense, Davis played 22 snaps against the Lions. Some analysts believe the franchise has a decision regarding the snap count for both Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

On Tuesday, Gannon was asked by Eliot Shorr-Parks what impact Davis had in run defense and when we could expect an uptick in reps or snaps.

“He did a good job when he was in there. I thought that he played his technique well, and he did a good job executing what we’re asking him to do.”

Gannon stated that he believes Davis “will keep maximizing his opportunities” while blaming the 22 snaps on all five defensive tackles being a part of the rotation.

The idea that Davis would only see snaps on obvious running situations and five defensive linemen, but Gannon told Dave Zangaro that he’s comfortable playing Davis in any of the defensive fronts and the massive run-stuffer can excel at any position.

“I feel comfortable with Jordan playing in the three- and four-man fronts. He’s a defensive tackle and can play all those techniques within all those schemes.”

“Moving forward, he’ll play in everything we do.”

With Dak Prescott set to miss at least a month, it’ll be imperative for the Eagles to start fast and take a stranglehold of a division before a rough midseason stretch of matchups.

Two fewer snaps per game for Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave would place Davis at 26 snaps while alleviating the concerns against more formidable rushing opponents.

