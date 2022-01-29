Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon gets second interview with the Texans

Jonathan Gannon is a finalist for the Texans head coaching job, as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator is in Houston for his second interview for the vacant head coaching job.

Gannon, 39, was with Nick Sirianni on the Colts staff for three years, and prior to joining the Colts, Gannon spent time with the Vikings, Titans, and Falcons.

Houston is likely Gannon’s best shot for a head coaching job in the 2022 coaching cycle, but will likely be a hot name in 2023.

