Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon gets an up-close look at Georgia’s pro day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Matt PatriciaAmerican football coach
Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Matt Groh all on hand at Georgia’s pro day. pic.twitter.com/UJZXLhd7K4
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 16, 2022
The Eagles are adjusting and retooling their defensive personnel to properly fit Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.
The national champion Georgia Bulldogs held their pro day on Wednesday and Philadelphia’s defensive play caller made the trip to Athens to witness the workouts in person.
Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Lewis Cone we’re just some of the players to watch.
List
4 reasons to be excited about the Eagles agreeing to deal with LB Haason Reddick
List
NFL players react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars
Related
Eagles won't receive any compensatory picks in 2022 NFL Draft
Eagles will not tender RB Boston Scott making him an unrestricted free agent
Eagles agree to deal with CB Andre Chachere
Eagles agree to deal with WR Greg Ward
Potential Eagles free agent target Marcus Williams agrees to 5-year, $70M deal with Ravens