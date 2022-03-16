Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon gets an up-close look at Georgia’s pro day

The Eagles are adjusting and retooling their defensive personnel to properly fit Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

The national champion Georgia Bulldogs held their pro day on Wednesday and Philadelphia’s defensive play caller made the trip to Athens to witness the workouts in person.

Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Lewis Cone we’re just some of the players to watch.

