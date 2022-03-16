Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon gets an up-close look at Georgia’s pro day

In this article:

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Matt Groh all on hand at Georgia’s pro day. pic.twitter.com/UJZXLhd7K4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 16, 2022

The Eagles are adjusting and retooling their defensive personnel to properly fit Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

The national champion Georgia Bulldogs held their pro day on Wednesday and Philadelphia’s defensive play caller made the trip to Athens to witness the workouts in person.

Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Lewis Cone we’re just some of the players to watch.

4 reasons to be excited about the Eagles agreeing to deal with LB Haason Reddick

NFL players react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars

