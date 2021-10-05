Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on Fletcher Cox’s perceived lack of production in 2021

#Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon: “I’m not worried about the production from Fletcher Cox.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 5, 2021

The Eagles have a Fletcher Cox issue and depending on who you speak with, Philadelphia’s highest-paid player has seemingly disappeared.

Through four games, Cox has logged 5 tackles, 0 for loss, 0 sacks, 0 quarterback hits, and 1 fumble recovery for a TD. Some pundits and critics believe Cox isn’t the same player and has regressed, while others, including Jonathan Gannon, believe that the film tells more than the stats show.

“The production will come, I’m not worried about that with Fletcher.”

Gannon went to discuss how teams are going out of their way to negate the star defensive tackle.

The extra attention to Cox has allowed Javon Hargrave to get off to a historic start at defensive tackle alongside the All-Pro.

