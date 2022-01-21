Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon appears to be the leading candidate for Texans’ head coaching job

The Eagles could be in the market for a new defensive coordinator, and it has nothing to do with anyone being fired or replaced.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Gannon has quietly emerged as the front-runner for the Texans opening.

One of the hottest names out there is that of Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who I’m told made a very strong impression in his interview with the Texans and is considered by some in that building to be the current front-runner for the job. A head-coach job in this cycle would represent a rapid rise for Gannon, who was the Colts’ defensive backs coach two years ago and is coming off his first season as a coordinator.

Gannon has done a good job of connecting with his players, and even during some early struggles regarding the Eagles’ defensive schemes, the defensive coordinator still had his personnel playing hard.

Players credit Gannon for his ability to thoroughly explain his decisions and those solid communication skills have Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator set to be one and done for all the right reasons.

