Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on the advantages of dropping Haason Reddick into coverage

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Successful NFL defenses rely on talented playmakers and versatility across the board, something Jonathan Gannon now has with the Eagles.

After a 2021 season that saw Philadelphia gashed via a passive style and scheme, GM Howie Roseman made severe upgrades to the roster, adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and James Bradberry, and Jaquiski Tartt, among others.

Gannon will likely employ 3-4, 4-3, and 5-2 looks, but the biggest question will likely center on the usage rate of Reddick as a pass rusher.

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator hinted at scenarios where Reddick will be used in pass coverage and explained his reasoning on Friday morning.

In Gannon’s defense, as a SAM linebacker, you can’t just line Reddick up and have him rush the passer as a standup defensive end. At that point, the Eagles would be telegraphing their defense while also putting their coverage and secondary at risk.

Gannon’s job will be to put his most talented personnel in the best position to be creative and impactful without sacrificing defensive discipline.

Lincoln Financial Field to host WWE's WrestleMania 40

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

