Eagles DC Jim Schwartz has high praise for Michael Jacquet’s performance against Dallas

Glenn Erby

Michael Jacquet played a good amount of snaps in the Eagles Sunday night win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 and he held up under pressure without anyone taking notice that Darius Slay left the game with an injury.

Jacquet was one of the highest-graded rookies in Week 8 and on Monday as the Eagles start preparation for the New York Giants, defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, gave the undrafted rookie credit for his performance against the Cowboys.


Jacquet played 38 snaps against Dallas, giving up zero catches along with four tackles and a pass defended. Pro Football Focus rated Jacquet as the fifth-best defensive rookie for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

A former wide receiver turned cornerback in college, Jacquet has the size and athletics to find a place in Jim Schwartz’s defense.

