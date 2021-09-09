Eagles DC feeling confident in depth at DB as matchup with explosive Falcons offense looms
Asked about his confidence in the team’s depth at defensive back, #Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon says: “Everyone that has a jersey is going to get a snap.”
— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 9, 2021
The Eagles’ defense will face an explosive Falcons offense on Sunday, with both clubs debuting new coaching staffs.
After shaping the Indianapolis Colts secondary up, Gannon is now the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia and he’ll look to employ a versatile zone scheme that relies on pressuring and confusing the opposing quarterback.
On Sunday the Eagles will be somewhat shorthanded in the secondary, as Rodney McLeod is not expected to play, and the depth at cornerback becoming a mid-level concern.
During his Thursday morning press conference, Gannon was asked by The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino about his confidence in Philly’s banged-up secondary.
Gannon made it clear that every defensive back dressed and with a jersey on will likely see snaps.
The Eagles will have Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, and Avonte Maddox as starters at cornerback, while rookie Zech McPhearson and veteran, Andre Chachere.
At safety, McLeod could be out, leaving K’Von Wallace and or Marcus Epps taking his spot at strong safety.
