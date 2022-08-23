New Eagles DB Ugo Amadi gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade

Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade.

He hasn’t had the time.

“It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”

Things haven’t slowed down since then either.

Amadi was traded to the Eagles last Monday. He arrived in time to watch practice in Philly on Tuesday. He finally participated in joint practices with the Browns in Ohio on Thursday and Friday.

And then he played on Sunday.

It’s been an absolute whirlwind for the 25-year-old defensive back.

But that didn’t stop him from playing well in the Eagles’ 21-20 preseason win in Cleveland. Amadi played 27 defensive snaps, finishing with four tackles, and also played 6 snaps on special teams. He brought some juice.

The new guy took a big step forward toward making the Eagles’ roster.

Amadi, as you might remember, was the return on the trade that sent former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle. It was a trade swapping two players who seemed unlikely to make either of their original teams. JJAW played in his Seattle debut on Saturday; he was targeted twice without a catch.

Give credit to Amadi for picking up the defense in just two days of practice.

“It wasn’t tough with the defense,” Amadi said. “As far as defense, most of defense is universal. Just some slight adjustments to it. Now, I went from one bird to another.”

Amadi was a fourth-round pick out of Oregon back in 2019 and has some significant NFL experience. In his first three years in the NFL, he has played in 47 games with 12 starts. He’s been a solid nickel cornerback as well as a significant special teams contributor. Early on in his Eagles career, he’s doing more of the same.

On Sunday, Amadi played slot cornerback, the position he’s played more than any other in the NFL. But the Eagles are listing him as a defensive back, perhaps a nod to the versatility they think he possesses. At 5-9, 201 pounds, Amadi seems best suited to play the nickel, but the Eagles are not opposed to smaller safeties — and safety is a position of questionable depth on this roster.

While Amadi said all his new teammates have been great, he’s really enjoyed getting to know Avonte Maddox, the Eagles’ starting nickel cornerback.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys but I’ve really talked to Avonte,” he said. “I’ve watched his game for a long, long time, since my rookie year, and I like how he plays.”

Defense is one thing, but if Amadi has a shot to make the roster before final cuts on Aug 30, he’ll need to also excel at special teams. He played 580 special teams snaps with the Seahawks in his first three years in the NFL and it really helped him make his mark.

While some minor details differ from team to team, special teams is pretty much special teams.

“Go down and get the guy with the ball,” Amadi said.

The Eagles have a pretty crowded secondary with plenty of young players fighting for roster spots. Adding Amadi to the mix just gives them one more.

But the newest Eagle likes his chances to make the roster.

“I do, yeah,” he said. “With God on my side, for sure.”

