Eagles work out DB Quandre Mosely
Eagles worked out Quandre Mosely
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022
With the Eagles looking for more size and depth at the safety position, the team worked out former Kentucky defensive back and Cowboys undrafted free agent Quandre Mosely.
Mosley played 36 career games at Kentucky after transferring from Eastern Arizona Community College.
Mosely started two games, logging 69 career tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, ten pass breakups, and three interceptions.
List
Eagles 16-man practice squad prediction ahead of final roster cuts
List
Eagles roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players
List
41 players who are locks for the Eagles 53-man roster
List
Eagles 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts
Related
Eagles to waive DT Renell Wren
Eagles to waive CB Josh Blackwell
Eagles to release Cameron Tom
Eagles to waive RB Jason Huntley
Eagles to waive QB Carson Strong
Eagles to release Jaquiski Tartt