Eagles work out DB Quandre Mosely

Eagles worked out Quandre Mosely — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

With the Eagles looking for more size and depth at the safety position, the team worked out former Kentucky defensive back and Cowboys undrafted free agent Quandre Mosely.

Mosley played 36 career games at Kentucky after transferring from Eastern Arizona Community College.

Mosely started two games, logging 69 career tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, ten pass breakups, and three interceptions.

List

Eagles 16-man practice squad prediction ahead of final roster cuts

List

Eagles roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

List

41 players who are locks for the Eagles 53-man roster

List

Eagles 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts

Related

Eagles to waive DT Renell Wren Eagles to waive CB Josh Blackwell Eagles to release Cameron Tom Eagles to waive RB Jason Huntley Eagles to waive QB Carson Strong Eagles to release Jaquiski Tartt

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire