Eagles and DB coach Dennard Wilson agree to part ways after the Sean Desai hiring
After being a finalist for the #Eagles DC job that went to Sean Desai, Philly defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach Dennard Wilson and the team are mutually parting ways, sources say. This is often the outcome when an in-house candidate is passed over for a promotion.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2023
The Eagles have a new defensive coordinator.
With Sean Desai landing the job as defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, and passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson has decided the part ways with the franchise.