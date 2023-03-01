Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out former DC Jonathan Gannon for Super Bowl loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are amid an offseason of change. Both coordinators, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, left to take head coaching positions. The organization also has a laundry list of impending free agents.

And there seems to be some ruffled feathers following the team's Super Bowl 57 loss.

On Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, Gannon, now the Arizona Cardinals head coach, detailed what went wrong in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he could’ve done a better coaching job.

"It’s tough to swallow when you look back at that," Gannon told reporters. "It’s such a big stage and we didn’t get it done."

Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson took exception to Gannon’s remarks on Twitter. In a now deleted post, Gardner-Johnson tweeted that Gannon didn’t put the team in position to make plays against the Chiefs.

The Eagles allowed 38 points in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs scored on each second-half possession, resulting in three touchdowns and a field goal. Kansas City also averaged 6.4 yard per play and had 340 total yards.

The Chiefs made a crucial adjustment in the fourth quarter, utilizing pre-snap motion to diagnose the Eagles defensive alignment. The Chiefs lined up two receivers on the same side of the formation and sent the outside receiver in motion.

The wrinkle took advantage of the Eagles' aggressive pursuit. It led to Chiefs receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney scoring touchdowns in the second half. Both players were relatively wide open due to the offensive adjustment.

"They made a lot of good plays in that second-half," Gannon said. "We weren’t able to get some stops when we needed to. I obviously could’ve done a better job of coaching a couple of things that I wanted out of the calls."

This offseason will be big for both Gannon and Gardner-Johnson. Gannon will look to stabilize a Cardinals team that disappointed this season.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson is set to hit free agency and evaluate his options after a terrific season in Philadelphia.

