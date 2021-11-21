Eagles' Davion Taylor leaves Saints game with knee injury

Davion Taylor leaves Saints game with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will play the rest of their game against the Saints without one of their starting linebackers.

In the first quarter, Davion Taylor left the game and took a trip to the medical tent. He was initially called questionable to return with a knee injury, but was ruled out after halftime.

Taylor has been dealing with a knee injury and was questionable coming into the weekend. He missed Wednesday’s practice with that knee bruise.

Taylor, the second-year linebacker out of Colorado, has played pretty well since being inserted into the starting lineup. He and T.J. Edwards have shored up an unstable position.

In Taylor’s place, the Eagles have inserted Alex Singleton next to Edwards.

The Eagles held a 27-7 lead after one half against the Saints.

