Eagles’ Darius Slay was snubbed in an ESPN ranking of the NFL’s top 10 cornerbacks for 2022
The NFL is a high-powered passing league and to be successful as an NFL franchise, you need one or two dynamic cornerbacks on defense to balance things out.
With training camps around the league starting to begin over the next few weeks, ESPN has polled coaches, players, and executives to rank the best players at critical positions.
Philadelphia had no players make the top-10 list at edge rusher, defensive tackle, and now cornerback after Darius Slay was left off the list, landing on the honorable mentions list.
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles: Slay is a nine-year vet who made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021, and, like White, he was a fixture in the rankings the past two years. But he has 15 pass deflections since joining Philadelphia two years ago. “His ability has held up pretty well. I don’t feel like he’s lost a major step [at age 31],” an AFC scout said. “Love Slay. I would take others ahead of him due to ball production.”
Jalen Ramsey landed at No. 1 on the list, followed by Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Jaire Alexander (Packers), Xavien Howard (Dolphins), and J.C. Jackson (Dolphins.)
Slay’s omission was based on his lack of ball production, and even after logging two interceptions for touchdowns last season, Trevon Diggs took the boom or bust approach, and other cover guys have caused the Eagles cornerback to slide down the rankings.
5 Eagles who are underrated entering the 2022 NFL Season
List of Eagles players heading into final year of their contracts in 2022
10 Eagles who could be first time Pro Bowlers in 2022
