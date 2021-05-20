Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Eagles' Darius Slay says one DeVonta Smith skill will 'shock' fans

Adam Hermann
2 min read
Slay says one DeVonta Smith skill will 'shock' fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeVonta Smith hasn't even been an Eagle for a month yet, but expectations keep climbing for the rookie's first season in Philly - because everyone around him has been fully blown away.

The latest person to sing Smith's praises is Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. During a Twitch stream of Warzone on Wednesday night, Slay was asked by someone in the chat for his take on Smith's much-talked-about lack of size, and the former All-Pro had a very encouraging answer for Eagles fans:

"What's my take on Smith's size? I ain't worried. Worked with him the other day a little bit, talking to him about a little ball. He's heading in the right direction. He knows what he's talking about, he knows how to win 1-on-1 matchups, and that's what we need from our receiving corps right now. I think he'll win a lot of 1-on-1 matchups. I'm not going to be shocked about it. Y'all might be shocked about it."

Music to your ears if you're counting on a big first season from the rook. 

Is it surprising that Slay had only good things to say about one of his newest and most high-profile teammates? Of course not. But if Slay didn't have good things to say about Smith, he could've simply ignored the question in the chat. I like that Slay went out of his way to tell us how good Smith is.

The scouting report on Smith coming out of Alabama was that, despite his relatively small size, he was regularly able to get separation:

"Smith is dynamic at the line of scrimmage. You’d think bigger DBs would be able to press and lock him down, but Smith is able to shake bigger corners, get open and doesn’t drop many footballs."

The concern, however, was that the jump to NFL-sized bodies might make it harder on the slight wideout. The fact that Slay is seeing Smith win 1-on-1 at the next level is exciting, even if right now he's only going up against Eagles teammates. 

And Slay isn't the only NFL star who's been talking Smith up lately. Earlier this week, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had great things to say about the 10th overall pick:

"He has everything. He has the speed, he has the work mentality and for him to go in there, it just pushed me to say, 'OK, I'm gonna have to outwork him, I have to show him the way.'"

Smith's first official game in midnight green can't get here soon enough.

