Eagles' Darius Slay says he nearly signed with Ravens in free agency

Slay details the team that almost stole him from Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Darius Slay nearly left Philadelphia last month during NFL free agency, going so far as to pen a goodbye message to fans online. That's how close it was.

But the two sides were ultimately able to make things work financially and the 32-year-old Pro Bowl cornerback stayed with the Eagles, signing a two-year extension.

On his podcast, Slay discussed more about what happened -- including where he almost landed instead of Philly:

The Ravens have an open starting cornerback spot opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. They haven't made a push to re-sign Marcus Peters, and it would appear that plan included pursuing Slay once he became available.

Instead, Slay stuck around in Philly to try and run back the Birds' Super Bowl aspirations.

It wouldn't have stung Eagles fans too much if Slay went to Baltimore, to be fair. The teams play once every four years and there's no real beef or animosity between the two franchises. The closest we got to anything spicy came when Terrell Owens did Ray Lewis's dance after scoring a touchdown against the Ravens in 2004. Man, that year was fun.

Here's hoping Slay's return helps power the Eagles to a similarly enjoyable 2023 season.