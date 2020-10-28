Eagles Darius Slay omitted from a PFF ranking of the top 25 CB’s through Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles are defending the pass at a much better rate than they did in 2019 and a huge reason for their success centers around the acquisition of Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions during the offseason.

Slay has fared well in Jim Schwartz’s defense and he’s been solid in the running game as well from the cornerback position. Despite garnering respect from analysts league-wide and his peers, Slay still isn’t getting the love from Pro Football Focus.

In a ranking of the 25 highest graded cornerbacks in the NFL through Week 7, Slay was left off the list, while former Eagles and current Panthers cornerback, Rasul Douglas, landed at No. 21.

1. JAIRE ALEXANDER, GREEN BAY PACKERS — 90.8

21. RASUL DOUGLAS, CAROLINA PANTHERS — 70.7

Slay has allowed 27 catches on the season, tied for 10th in the NFL while being targeted 37 times on the season. Per PFF, Slay has a 65.9 grade in coverage and an overall grade of 65.7.

The Eagles star has allowed 277 yards at 10.7 yards per catch and he’ll enter Sunday’s matchup against Amari Cooper having only allowed just three catches for 38 yards during the pair’s previous meeting in Detroit last season.

Cooper caught a combined 10 passes for 130 yards against the Eagles in their two matchups last season.

Slay has been worth the money regardless of PFF’s grading system.



List

NFC playoff picture: Seahawks are the front-runners; Eagles firmly in the mix after Week 7

Related