Eagles’ Darius Slay named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Slay gets award for his performance against Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Darius Slay took a fumble 83 yards to the house on Sunday in the Eagles’ 33-10 win over the Broncos.

Now he’s taking an award because of it.

Slay, 30, has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. This is the fourth such honor of Slay’s career and this is the first time an Eagle has won the award since Fletcher Cox in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Slay’s return touchdown was clearly the play of the game on Sunday.

Darius Slay traveled 128.9 yards in total distance on his scoop-and-score touchdown, the 2nd-most by a ball carrier on a TD from scrimmage since 2016.



The Eagles win probability increased from 68% to 91% as a result of the play.#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/0JqMnuiDNi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2021

On the play, Melvin Gordon was falling forward on a 4th-and-1. It would have been a first down as the Broncos were driving with a chance to tie the game. Instead, Davion Taylor punched the ball loose, Slay returned it and the Eagles never looked back.

“I mean that would take the air out of anybody,” Slay said. “You turn it over after going for it on fourth down, clutch possession. Shoot, that would take the air out of anybody. That was our goal, to out-physical them, that's the nail in the coffin right there.”

Slay said he never thought about falling on the football; anytime he touches the ball, he’s trying to score. Slay came into this year with one touchdown in eight seasons. He now has two touchdowns in three weeks.

Against the Broncos, Slay also had five tackles and a tackle for loss. According to ProFootballFocus, Slay was target just twice and gave up on catch for -2 yards.

This is the second Player of the Week award for the Eagles this season. T.J. Edwards won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his blocked punt against the Panthers.

