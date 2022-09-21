Eagles’ Darius Slay named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Slay honored after huge game against Vikings on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance on Monday Night Football against the Vikings.

The 31-year-old Pro Bowler played his best game yet as an Eagle. He picked off two passes, broke up five more and completely shut down one of the best receivers in the entire league.

“The older you get, they think you’re falling off, but I am not one of those guys,” Slay said after the game. “I’m still at an elite level.”

Two-time Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson finished the game with 6 catches on 12 targets for 48 yards but was almost completely shut out by Slay. According to NFL NextGenStats, Jefferson was targeted 5 times with Slay in coverage and had 1 catch for 5 yards and Slay had 2 picks.

It was a dominating performance.

“We all know what Slay can do,” safety Marcus Epps said. “He’s the best in the game. He proved it out there tonight. He was unbelievable. I knew he was going to do that too. We all knew he was going to do that.

“He’s a competitor and he wants to go against the best all the time. He has that mentality that no matter who he goes against, he’s going to win. It was amazing what he did tonight.”

This is Slay’s fifth time winning the NFC Defensive Player of the Year award and his second time as an Eagle. He also won the award in Week 10 last year, when he had an 83-yard scoop-and-score against the Broncos.

Slay previously won the award in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a member of the Detroit Lions.

The last Eagles player to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week before Slay was Fletcher Cox in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

The Eagles are 2-0 and have had a player of the week in each of the first two weeks. After their win against the Lions in the opener, second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his heads-up play to snag a surprise onside kick.

