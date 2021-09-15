Eagles' Darius Slay jokes about George Kittle's Madden stiff-arm rating

Eagles' Slay jokes Madden must raise Kittle's stiff-arm rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody knows who George Kittle is -- he's no longer underrated.

Except maybe in Madden?

The 49ers' tight end is arguably one of, if not the best, tight end in the league, as is reflected in Madden 22.

With a 96 overall rating, which is second to only Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (99), Kittle's dominance on the field has resulted in one of the highest possible ratings in the game. His elite yards-after-catch ability is made possible by a nasty stiff-arm, one that is only rated an 85 in the game.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who will be one of many players tasked with containing Kittle on Sunday in Week 2, believes his stiff-arm rating is too low based on what he's seen.

As the #Eagles’ defense prepares for the #49ers’ offense, Darius Slay says ⁦@EAMaddenNFL⁩ needs to adjust George Kittle’s stiff-arm rating. pic.twitter.com/IegvB4GqRR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 15, 2021

"As a collective, we just have to attack him and not let him attack us," Slay said when asked about Kittle on Wednesday. "Probably the best tight end at run-after-the-catch in the league right now. Mean stiff-arm, his stiff-arm should be on 99. He's a very talented guy, works hard, willing to block and do everything a tight end needs to do."

There's an opposing defender or two, or three around the league that can attest to Kittle's "mean" stiff-arm.

Need a reminder?

George Freakin’ Kittle 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/y7ywfKYM2L — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2019

The stiff-arm is one of Kittle's elite traits, so it is a little surprising to see that ability rated so low.

We'll see if Kittle reintroduces Slay to his stiff-arm on Sunday.

