Eagles’ Darius Slay hated Cowboys long before he arrived in Philly

Darius Slay is well into his second season with the Eagles but he has apparently hated the Cowboys long before he arrived in Philadelphia.

Slay, 30, was on the All Things Covered podcast this week with former NFL DB Bryant McFadden and explained how deep his hatred for the Cowboys runs.

"I hate the Cowboys. They cheated us."@bigplay24slay says NO WAY he was going to Dallas if they tried to trade for him

Check out the incredible full conversation from @ATCoveredPod here 👇https://t.co/Csr3VxotwT pic.twitter.com/5t8AZ59mp0 — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) December 2, 2021

Slay hates the Cowboys so much, he told McFadden that he wouldn’t have gone there if they traded for him.

“I heard Dallas had wanted to trade for me,” Slay said. “I said, ’Nah, I ain’t going there.’”

McFadden asked Slay if he really wouldn’t have gone to Dallas.

“No, I wasn’t going to Dallas,” Slay said. “I couldn’t stand them. They cheated us.”

It goes all the way back to 2014.

McFadden initially asked Slay which team he hated more: The Giants or Cowboys. And Slay didn’t hesitate.

“I hate the Cowboys,” Slay said with a smile. “They cheated us in the playoffs in 2014. That’s when Dez Bryan ran up on the field. They pulled the flag. Yeah, they cheated us.”

If you don’t remember what Slay is talking about, it happened in a wild card matchup between the Cowboys and Lions at the end of the 2014 season. In the fourth quarter of a close game, Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens was flagged for a big pass interference call on 3rd-and-1 but the refs eventually picked up the flag.

Dez Bryant ran on the field without a helmet to argue the call but he was not penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Cowboys scored on the next possession and went on to win 24-20. That was the first of Slay’s two playoff appearances with the Lions. And he still hasn’t forgiven the Cowboys.

“It runs deep,” he said.

