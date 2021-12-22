Eagles’ Darius Slay gets a rep on offense, plays decoy role vs. Washington

Turns out Sirianni wasn’t joking; Slay gets a snap on offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Earlier this season, Nick Sirianni joked about using Darius Slay on offense.

Turns out he wasn’t joking.

Because late in the second quarter on Tuesday night, with the Eagles’ driving on offense, No. 2 came running on the field on a key 3rd-and-2 from the Washington 14-yard line.

This was the first offensive snap of Slay’s nine-year career.

Sure, Slay was just a decoy on the play … but it worked.

Slay was in motion on the way and it seemed like some Washington eyes definitely fixated on him. Miles Sanders picked up a 10-yard gain on the ground and the Eagles punched in a touchdown a couple plays later to tie the game at 10-10.

Something tells me Slay won’t be too shy to talk about that offensive snap later this week.

And Sirianni joked earlier this season that it might have been coming.

“What I'm seeing with the 11 games I have been with him is like, ‘Man, he's really good with that football in his hands,” Sirianni said last month. “He gets that football in his hands, he can go.’ And so, that makes me think maybe I got to get him a couple reps on offense and get him some touches.”

That wasn’t the first time Sirianni mentioned getting Slay on offense. But everyone thought he was joking … until Tuesday night.

It’s easy to see why Sirianni would think about getting Slay on offense. The veteran has three touchdowns this season after coming into this year with just one in his career. He’s been able to make things happen with the ball in his hands this year.

On Tuesday, he made something happen as a decoy. That’ll do for now.

