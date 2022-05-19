Eagles’ Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith preparing for round two of 1-on-1 matchup?
Darius Slay is one of the top characters in the NFL and the opinion is based on more than just his skills as a football player.
The Eagles cornerback has a big heart, he’s a great father and absolutely one of the funniest players in the league.
Before their Week 10 win over the Broncos in 2021, Slay and then rookie wide receiver, DeVonta Smith discussed what would happen if they switched positions.
Smith said he’d “lock Slay up”, while the veteran cornerback believes he’s a jack of all trades on the football field. Before Philadelphia’s trip to Denver, the two gave a preview of what the matchup would look like.
Slay vs Smitty returns@bigplay24slay | @DeVontaSmith_6 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8yVNNDsuME
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 19, 2022
With the team now together for offseason workouts and OTAs looming in the next two weeks, the hilarious duo is at it again, giving another preview of a potential one-on-one session between Slay and Smith, with both players swapping jerseys and hopefully positions for the day.
Twitter reacts to James Bradberry agreeing to a deal with the Eagles
Instant analysis of Eagles agreeing to deal with CB James Bradberry
Eagles' cornerback depth chart gets big boost with addition of James Bradberry
