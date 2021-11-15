Eagles’ Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith gave a glimpse of a potential 1-on-1 matchup

Darius Slay is one of the more wonderful characters in the NFL and it’s based on more than just his skills as a football player.

The Eagles cornerback has a big heart, he’s a great father and one of the funniest players in the league.

Before their Week 10 win over the Broncos, Slay and star wide receiver, DeVonta Smith discussed what would happen if they switched positions.

Smith said he’d “lock Slay up”, while the veteran cornerback believes he’s a jack of all trades on the football field. Before Philadelphia’s trip to Denver, the two gave a preview of what the matchup would look like.

After his big fumble recovery against the Broncos, Slay talked about his athleticism and how he would have dominated Smith if he had a quarterback.

The Eagles are confident, playing better, and one of the closest teams in the league.

