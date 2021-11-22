Eagles’ Darius Slay in concussion protocol after suffering head injury in win over Saints
Darius Slay is in concussion protocol, per #Eagles.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 21, 2021
For the second week in a row, the Eagles will have a player in the concussion protocol following an impressive win.
Fresh off another turnover returned for a touchdown, Darius Slay will spend the week in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Philadelphia’s 40-29 win on Sunday.
Slay will likely be a limited participant for the bulk of the week and like Dallas Goedert in Week 10, he’ll need to be cleared before being allowed to play against the Giants.
