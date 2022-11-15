Eagles’ Dallas Goedert to miss time with shoulder injury

Goedert will miss time with shoulder injury from missed facemask originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Not only did referees miss a blatant facemask call on Monday night, but Dallas Goedert got hurt on the play too.

And now Goedert is expected to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed. NFL Network first reported the news.

While this injury is not a season-ender, Goedert is one of the players the Eagles really couldn’t afford to lose. He’s one of their best and most reliable players and was halfway through a career season as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Goedert, 27, was injured in the fourth quarter when he was dragged down by his facemask (not called) and then fumbled the ball away. That turnover led to a 55-yard field goal in the Eagles’ 32-21 loss to the Commanders on Monday night that dropped the Eagles to 8-1 on the season.

While the play was reviewed, the missed facemask was not part of the review. Referee Alex Kemp was asked about the missed call by pool reporter Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“We didn’t see a facemask on the field,” Kemp said. “As far as the review, we were reviewing whether he was down by contact or whether it was a fumble and then whether the Washington player who recovered the ball was also down by contact.”

If the Eagles put Goedert on IR, he would miss four games and the earliest he could return would be Week 15. The Eagles will have to make that decision soon.

Through nine games this season, Goedert already had 43 catches for 544 yards and 3 touchdowns, well on his way to career bests and a likely Pro Bowl appearance. Now, we’ll have to see how long he’ll be out.

Without Goedert, the Eagles are left with two tight ends on their roster. Second-year UDFA Jack Stoll becomes the No. 1, rookie sixth-round pick Grant Calcaterra becomes the 2 and we might see Tyree Jackson activated off PUP.

Jackson has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season after tearing his ACL late in the 2021 season. But the Eagles’ activated Jackson’s 21-day practice window on Oct. 26. So at least this injury came right before the Eagles had to make that decision.

But without Goedert, the Eagles have very limited experience. While Stoll has played a lot in his two years in the NFL, all three of these tight ends haven’t caught many passes at the NFL level. Combined those three have 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles also have Noah Togiai on their practice squad but none of those guys can make plays like Goedert. And that’s not even factoring in how much Goedert means to the Eagles as a blocker.

