Eagles’ Dallas Goedert will miss Buccaneers game on COVID list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles inactives: Dallas Goedert will miss Bucs game on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert on Thursday night as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Goedert was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and will remain there throughout the game.

It was always likely Goedert would miss this game. After testing positive while being vaccinated, Goedert would have needed to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and test negative on PCR tests at least two weeks apart. The timing was too tight on a short week.

Without Goedert, the Eagles elevated recently signed Noah Togiai from the practice squad for tonight’s game. The Eagles will have Zach Ertz, Jack Stoll and Togiai active for this game.

Goedert has gotten more snaps than Ertz in every game this season. So expect Ertz to have a big role tonight.

“Zach's ready to go,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. “We know we have two really good tight ends. And Zach will be ready to go. And Jack Stoll, we'll look forward to having Jack Stoll being able to play, as well.”

In addition to elevating Togiai, the Eagles also elevated OT Le’Raven Clark.

Both Togiai and Clark were elevated as COVID-19 replacements for Goedert and OG Sua Opeta. This won’t count as one of two practice squad elevations per player per season.

The full list of inactive players will be announced 1 1/2 hours before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

Lane Johnson will miss his third consecutive game as he deals with a personal matter. He was ruled out on Wednesday.

Without Johnson, the Eagles are expected to start the same offensive line they started on Sunday in Charlotte (from left to right): Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Jordan Mailata.

Every other player who was on the injury report this week — Jason Kelce (foot), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Mailata (knee) — will be active for the game.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

 

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers sign 2 players to practice squad

    The Chargers added offensive and defensive line depth.

  • Christian McCaffrey officially did not practice, three weeks after straining hamstring

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule had described running back Christian McCaffrey as “50-50” for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. That assessment probably should be moved to at least 49-51. McCaffrey officially didn’t practice on Thursday, due to a hamstring injury he suffered three weeks ago tonight, against the Texans. McCaffrey had participated on a limited basis [more]

  • Joe Mixon did not practice on Thursday

    The Bengals could have an issue in their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Lions. With backup running back Samaje Perine placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, starter Joe Mixon (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Mixon has been dealing with the injury for the last week. He didn’t practice at all in [more]

  • Wink Martindale: Justin Herbert can throw a strawberry through a battleship

    The Chargers are headed to Baltimore for a date with the Ravens this Sunday and that means Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is going to be the next man to try to come up with a plan to slow down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards and 13 touchdowns through the [more]

  • Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney return to Browns practice

    The Browns have a lengthy injury report, but at least some of their players are getting back on the field. According to multiple reporters, defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow) were among those at practice after they both sat out Wednesday’s session. Clowney did not play in Sunday’s game against [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David out Thursday night

    Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that it will be “very, very close,” when asked about tight end Rob Gronkowski playing this week after missing two weeks with injured ribs, but he turned out to be too far away to get on the field. Gronkowski has been ruled out for the Bucs’ Thursday [more]

  • Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack out of practice for Bears

    The Bears practiced without linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson for the second straight day on Thursday. Missed practices are nothing new for Mack, who has regularly missed practices this season with a foot injury. He has played in all five games and recorded five sacks despite the injury. Robinson has not been [more]

  • Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David out vs. Eagles

    TAMPA ― The Bucs will play their third game in 11 days Thursday, and Rob Gronkowski will miss all of them. The tight end, who suffered cracked ribs and a collapsed lung in a loss to the Rams Sept. 26 in Inglewood, Calif., is among three Tampa Bay players out for the Thursday Night Football game against the Eagles. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has been in concussion protocol since the win ...

  • TNF Preview: Can the Eagles cover against the Bucs?

    Minty Bets walks you through her favorite wagers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. She has a pick against the spread, the game total, and player props as well. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in&nbsp;AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. . Terms apply. Go to&nbsp;BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL&nbsp;to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • 'I almost hung it up': T.Y. Hilton's visit from Andrew Luck ended Colts WR's thoughts of retirement

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was contemplating retirement after neck surgery and decided to talk to former teammate Andrew Luck.

  • Panthers injury updates: RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice

    Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was not on the practice field just three days ahead of the Week 6 matchup with the Vikings.

  • Betting: Will Bucs cover -7 vs. Eagles?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bucs and Eagles.

  • Bears’ Thursday injury report: Updates on Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks

    Here's the Bears' injury report from Thursday's practice, where Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson didn’t practice again.

  • The Daily Sweat: Buccaneers are very good, but giving a lot of points to Eagles

    If you want to bet Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it will cost you.

  • NFL betting: Two player props for Bucs-Eagles

    The Buccaneers are giving up the fewest yards per carry but the most RB receptions. Can we turn those stats into some booty on Monday night?

  • Seahawks pick Washington State OT Abraham Lucas in 3-round 2022 mock draft

    Aside from the rare hit like landing D.K. Metcalf at the end of the second round, the results have for the most part been a wasteland of busts and missed opportunities in the post-Scot McCloughan era.

  • Behind Enemy Lines: 11 questions with The Bucs Wire in Week 6

    We sat down with the great @LukeEasterling Managing Editor of @TheBucsWire for 11 questions about the #Bucs #Eagles #TNF matchup at Lincoln Financial Field #NFL

  • No. 1 Georgia puts top spot on the line vs. No. 11 Kentucky

    The winner gains control of the SEC East race and is likely headed for a spot in the league championship game. Kentucky gets a chance to show it can compete with the nation's elite programs in a sport that's not basketball. Kentucky ranks next-to-last in the SEC in passing yards; the Wildcats can't afford to get into situations where going to the air is their only alternative.

  • What happens with Jon Gruden’s contract?

    Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]

  • Report: Caesars Sportsbook is “preparing to go after” Adam Schefter

    The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]