Eagles' Dallas Goedert ruled out vs. Broncos with concussion

Goedert ruled out of Broncos game after taking a huge hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DENVER — The Eagles are up early in Denver, but they'll be without one of their top playmakers for the rest of this game.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is out for the rest of the game after being evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Goedert took a head shot at the end of a 24-yard play by Denver safety Justin Simmons. Goedert took a hard head shot from Simmons and then it looked like his head might have slammed into the ground. It looked like an illegal hit from Simmons but no penalty was called.

Dallas Goedert is in the medical tent getting checked for a concussion for this hit here

pic.twitter.com/x0itr9ce9O — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 14, 2021

After the play, Goedert was slow to get up and went immediately to the sideline and then into the blue medical tent. He then went into the locker room.

The Eagles have really been trying to get Goedert involved in recent weeks. And in this game, the Eagles have been using quite a bit of 12 personnel with two tight ends.

Without Goedert, the Eagles have Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson as their tight ends.

Shortly after Goedert left the field, the Eagles took a 10-0 lead on a great touchdown catch from DeVonta Smith over his former Alabama teammate Patrick Surtain.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube