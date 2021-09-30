What Eagles’ Dallas Goedert learned from Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

What Goedert has learned from Travis Kelce originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There will likely be a moment before or after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs when Dallas Goedert will catch up with Travis Kelce.

And he might thank him too.

Because this summer, Goedert was a sponge, soaking up any information Kelce had to deliver.

“He’s been one of the best, if not the best, tight end for the last five years,” Goedert said on Wednesday. “Obviously, he’s doing something right.

“So anything you can learn from him, you’re going to do. You’re going to watch film on him, see how he’s getting open, see how he’s getting all these targets, seeing what he does, ways that he wins.”

Back in late June, Goedert attended Tight End University, a three-day event in Nashville that brought together some of the top tight ends in the NFL to share tips, secrets and more. The event was put on by former NFL Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, along with Kelce and the 49ers’ George Kittle.

So twice in three weeks, Goedert’s team will play two of the guys who taught him an awful lot this summer.

But it’s clear how much Goedert respects Kelce and how much he learned from him in just a few days in June.

“He’s able to do a lot of things to keep the defense in a reactionary position,” Goedert explained. “He gives [defenders] false indicators, he’ll hesitate in the middle of his route, he’ll throw his hand out like he’s about to break, keep going.

“He just does different things to keep the defense always guessing, which is pretty cool. It just shows how smart he is, how much he knows what the defense is supposed to do and how he can mess them up by doing something a little bit earlier at a different spot.”

That seemed to be the most important thing Goedert learned from Kelce this summer, how Kelce keeps defensive backs in a “reactionary position.”

Kelce, 31, is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and has had over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his last five seasons. He’s incredible.

Meanwhile, Goedert is 26 and has seemingly been on the brink of a breakout season for a few years now. But his best season came in 2019, when he had 58/607/5.

Through three games in 2021, he has 8 catches for 132 yards and 1 touchdown. While that would put him on a pace for his best season as a professional, it wouldn’t be the kind of breakout season Goedert wants and it wouldn’t be the type of season that would help him get paid as he prepares to hit free agency.

But we’ve seen great glimpses of Goedert and he had just two catches in Week 3 but they went for 66 yards. Goedert is a great blocker on the line of scrimmage, but the Eagles probably need to get him more involved in the passing game.

Maybe he’ll never become Kelce or Kittle, but Goedert is full of untapped potential. And he’ll take any tips from those guys that helps him fulfill it.

“Any of the tight ends that put up numbers like that, regarded as the best in the league,” Goedert said, “I like to watch what they’re doing, how they’re getting their explosive plays and what they do with the ball in their hand.”

