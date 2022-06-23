Eagles’ Dallas Goedert lands outside the top 5 in a ranking of NFL tight ends

With Rob Gronkowski walking away from the NFL for a second time, the list of top tight ends around the league has started to reshape itself, with new names now emerging.

Dallas Goedert will report for training camp in July as the Eagles’ top tight end for the first time since getting drafted in the second round of the 2018 selections process.

With Zach Ertz now in Arizona, Goedert will have a chance to establish himself as a top 5 tight end statistically after signing a contract that merits such considerations.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently ranked the top-10 tight ends in the NFL and Goedert landed outside the top five, coming in at No. 6 on the list behind Falcons second-year star Kyle Pitts.

The jury is out on if Jalen Hurts is a franchise quarterback, but he helped Goedert set career highs in catches and receiving yards in 2021. There are definitely better receiving tight ends than Goedert, but what makes him so good is that he’s a great blocker as well. The Philadelphia Eagles had the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL last year, and Goedert played a role in that. He’s truly an underrated player, ranking fifth among tight ends in receiving yards last year, and was attributed to the third-highest AV.

Pitts, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle all finished behind Travis Kelce, who once again landed the top spot.

Goedert had 56 catches for 830 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021, and he’ll look for his first 1,000-yard season after the addition of A.J. Brown to the wide receiving corps.

