Eagles’ Dallas Goedert fully embracing role as TE1

'Now it's my time' — Goedert fully embracing role as TE1

Less than three months after Zach Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles drafted his eventual replacement.

It’s not easy to follow a legend.

But Dallas Goedert was built for it.

After Goedert spent the first 3 1/2 years waiting to be the Eagles’ top tight end, it finally happened last October when Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. And this year, Goedert is getting his first full season as the Eagles’ TE1.

“It was cool to be here behind Zach for a while but now it’s my time,” Goedert said last week. “I want to take full advantage of it.”

So far, so good.

Goedert, 27, showed off his ability as a true No. 1 tight end over the second half of the 2021 season but now he’s in his first full year in that role and is eager to prove he’s one of the top tight ends in the NFL. Through three games, Goedert is a major player in one of the highest-powered offenses in the NFL and is on pace for a career season.

When Nick Sirianni talks about his team’s passing attack, it always starts with getting the ball to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Goedert.

Even though he now has elevated status in the Eagles’ offense and locker room, Goedert said he has tried to approach his craft the same way.

“But it feels good being the guy,” Goedert said. “Obviously, you’re more involved with the game plan and stuff like that. That’s cool. Just being out there more, not having to fight for plays. It feels good.”

For the most part, though, Goedert is the same guy he’s always been. In fact, that’s one thing tight ends coach Jason Michael really appreciates about his star player.

But there might be one area where Goedert is a little different this year.

“I think his confidence,” fellow tight end Noah Togiai said. “I’m sure he had confidence last year and every year, but I’d say him showing his confidence. He knows he’s the man. Everyone knows he’s the man and he’s showing it every single day.”

Waiting his turn

Coming off their Super Bowl win, the Eagles had pick No. 32 but traded out when the Ravens wanted to move up to draft Lamar Jackson. So their first pick in 2018 wasn’t until the second round, when they took Goedert out of South Dakota State at No. 49.

On a lot of teams, Goedert would have become a starter very quickly.

But in Philly, Ertz was in the middle of his three-year Pro Bowl run. In fact, in Goedert’s rookie season, Ertz set an NFL record for receptions by a tight end with 116.

So Goedert played some but he also waited. And waited. And waited.

The wait surprisingly lingered into the 2021 season despite a pretty clear expectation from Ertz that he was going to be traded. It had to be a little awkward. Goedert was ready to be the top tight end and Ertz clearly wanted to be moved.

But when that trade didn’t come, the two talented tight ends had to co-exist for another few months together.

Michael praised Goedert for handling it like a pro.

“When he was here with Zach it was a competitive deal but it was very open in terms of how they were going about the competitive things,” Michael said. “The communication was always there.”

As good as Ertz and Goedert were last season, it was hard to find enough snaps and targets for both of them. At times, it was like having two top tight ends was holding both back from being true No. 1s.

In those first six games, Ertz had 18 catches for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Goedert had 15 catches for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns of his own in five games.

“Having two tight ends who are both really good in the passing game, it limits your targets, it limits your reps at different things,” Goedert admitted. “ Now it’s just a lot of fun to be able to go out there and play free, not worry about messing something up because they might put Zach in next time. Just being able to go out and play has been really freeing for me.”

Leader of the room

Tyree Jackson got a big smile on his face when talking about the little race car he received last year in the tight end white elephant gift exchange. The idea for the white elephant may or may not have been inspired by Goedert’s affinity for “The Office.”

In any case, the tight end Christmas party was a hit.

“Just watching [Goedert] take the helm has been awesome,” Jack Stoll said. “And I think a lot of that stuff that we do off the field is helping on the field with chemistry.”

It’s a little thing. But little things matter. And the Eagles’ tight end room is extremely close, a testament to Goedert, according to his position coach.

As a rookie last year, it was Stoll’s responsibility to decorate the tight end room around Christmas. He did a good enough job that the rookie responsibilities for Grant Calcaterra are even more involved. Goedert wants that room decorated for every holiday during the 2022 season: Halloween, Thanksgiving and, of course, Christmas.

The entire group goes out to dinner pretty often too. Goedert cares about the connection part of Sirianni’s five core values and subscribes to the idea that the closer he and his teammates are off the field, the more they’ll be willing to do anything for each other on the field.

“Just lighten up the mood in there,” Goedert said. “Ultimately, this is our job, we want it to be fun. Winning is the most important, but you gotta come in here every day and there’s no point in being miserable, upset. Just come into work and get better and have fun with the guys you work with.”

That was one of the great parts about Jackson and Stoll joining Goedert at Tight End University in Nashville this offseason. Not only were the two younger tight ends able to pick up some tips from some of the best in the game — tips that echo what Goedert had already been telling them — but they got to hang out.

Goedert has always been a lead-by-example type of player and that hasn’t changed. But his teammates say he’s become a little more vocal since becoming the top guy at the position.

“In terms of a different role,” Michael said, “I think that naturally happens when you become the elder statesman in the room.”

What’s next?

Through three games in 2022, Goedert is off to a nice start. In addition to his role as a blocker, he has caught 11 of 14 targets for 168 yards and one incredible touchdown on a screen play last week.

Goedert seems to have a strong connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts, so as long as he stays healthy, Goedert is going to put up career numbers this season.

That connection with Hurts is no coincidence either.

“I just think the work,” Hurts said in August. “Dallas is always a guy that’s always a call away when it comes to putting work in. Whether that’s in Jersey, Texas, wherever we are. I think that will show this year.”

Through three weeks, the Eagles have the NFL’s No. 3 passing offense and No. 1 overall offense. The addition of Brown has boosted the entire unit … but at times it might mean fewer stats for Goedert. He accepts that.

And his position coach can’t stress enough how unselfish a player Goedert is.

“I can’t decide what plays get called or where Jalen throws the ball,” Goedert said. “But on each and every play, I’m going to try to get a win. If I’m blocking, I’m going to try to dominate the guy I’m blocking. And in the route game, even if the ball isn’t intended to go to me, I’m going to try to beat my defender and get open in case the first read doesn’t get open and Jalen can always come back to me.”

For those who really watch the tight end position, Goedert has been a top 10 guy for quite some time. Now he’s showing that he’s top 5 and perhaps even higher.

In earlier seasons, Goedert has spoken openly about where he ranks among the top players at his position in the NFL, but he doesn’t seem to do that anymore. He respects the game’s great tight ends and is happy to take tips from them at TEU, but it’s not like he’s going home and watching Travis Kelce tape.

“I like to perfect me,” Goedert said. “I like to watch my film and see what I did and how I can make myself better.”

