Eagles' Dallas Goedert explains which game hurt the most to miss

You thought he was going to play. I thought he was going to play. Everybody thought Dallas Goedert was going to play against the Bears.

Even Dallas Goedert.

“I knew that the MRI looked good,” he said Tuesday. “And then it was just left in the hands of the trainers and the coaches.

“Obviously, I wanted to be out there with the guys. That was probably the hardest game for me. You know, the first four were kind of checked off on the IR. I knew I couldn’t play. That fifth one was where I had my mind set on being back for.

"Watching that game was harder than the first four, but it all works out. I’ll be feeling good for Saturday.”

Goedert hasn’t played since Nov. 14, when he fractured the glenoid bone in his left shoulder during the loss to the Commanders at the Linc. After practicing last week, he was optimistic about returning last weekend, but instead he was inactive for a fifth straight week.

This week, there’s no doubt.

The Eagles already activated Goedert to the 53-man roster, he’s fully cleared and on Saturday in Dallas he’ll play for the first time in a month and a half.

“My thing is the combination of work I put in throughout the rehab,” he said. “I attacked that the best I could the last couple of weeks when I’ve been able to run, get my conditioning in, get back in the weight room. Just focusing on things that I looked at throughout the year that I can get better at.

“Talked to the strength staff, who were basically doing all my workouts and stuff. Just told them what I wanted to improve on, and how I can get better. I used this time (and) hopefully I can come back better than I was five weeks ago.”

Despite missing five games, Goedert still ranks 8th among all NFL tight ends with 544 receiving yards and 3rd among NFC tight ends, behind only T.J. Hockenson (730) and George Kittle (593).

Not only did the Eagles go 5-0 in Goedert’s absence, they ranked second in the NFL with both 33.0 points and 425 yards per game.

“For me, I was lucky my body handled it really well,” he said. “It healed up really good. It was interesting because (since) about a week after the (Washington) game, I haven’t had any pain or discomfort. Just a matter of just making sure everything (that) was wrong had healed back up.”

Although we know Goedert will be back this weekend, we can’t be sure who will be throwing him the ball.

Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Bears game and while it seems unlikely he’d be able to play against the Cowboys, the Eagles won’t rule him out. Gardner Minshew gets the nod if Hurts can’t play.

“For me, I’ve got to make sure my body’s ready, my mind’s right, not having played in five weeks,” Goedert said. “So I just have to worry about myself. And whoever’s back there at quarterback, I’ve got to have full faith in.

"Jalen, he’s a special person, a special talent. He’s a rare breed. So if he hurt his shoulder during the game, he played well with it. Nagging him a little bit, and the fierce competitor that he is, he’s going to be on the field if he can be. So he’s going to attack rehab, and I expect him back as soon as possible.”

What about Minshew?

Goedert caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Minshew’s late-season start against the Jets at MetLife Stadium last year.



“Everybody’s got a lot of respect for Gardner,” Goedert said. “He came in here after he was in Jacksonville, you know, Minshew Mania. He kind of had that legend behind him. He came in here and didn’t disappoint.

“He’s been himself since the day he got in here. And he’s always been a little different in the best way possible, and I love that about him. He’s just got a lot of respect because he comes in here to work every day, prepares like the starter even though he knows he’s the backup.

"He knows his role, and he just waits for an opportunity like this, and we all have faith that he’s going to make the most of it.”