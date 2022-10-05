Eagles’ Dallas Goedert becoming YAC monster of the NFL

Goedert becoming YAC monster of the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Just get the ball in Dallas Goedert’s hands and let him cook.

That plan is serving the Eagles well this season.

Because through four games in his first full season as the Eagles’ top tight end, Goedert has become one of the best big play threats in the NFL and he’s doing it with a ton of yards after the catch.

“Gosh, he's so strong and powerful, and he's got great vision,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said on Tuesday. “He’s got great vision as a runner. He knows when [Jason] Kelce gets out there and those guys get out there, he's got great vision to set those, those blocks get set up, and he sees it well and he's so strong after the catch, and he's hard to take down.”

After just about a quarter of the 2022 season, Goedert has 16 catches for 240 (15.0) yards and is averaging more YAC per reception than any other player in the NFL. And a ton of his numbers have come on screens and check-downs.

Goedert is averaging an incredible 12.8 YAC/reception this season and he’s the only tight end in the top 15 in the NFL:

1. TE Dallas Goedert: 12.8

2. RB D’Andre Swift: 12.4

3. RB Dontrell Hilliard: 11.1

4. RB Travis Etienne: 10.9

5. WR Rashod Bateman: 10.8

6. WR Deebo Samuel: 10.6

7. RB Derrick Henry: 10.6

8. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 9.9

9. RB Eno Benjamin: 9.7

10. RB Austin Ekeler: 8.7

16. TE T.J. Hockenson: 7.8

21. TE Daniel Bellinger: 7.6

26. TE Mo Aloe-Cox: 7.1

31. TE Tyler Higbee: 6.7

Goedert already has six catches of 20+ yards this season. That leads all Eagles and is tied for third in the NFL behind just Tyreek Hill (8) and Justin Jefferson (7).

We’ve seen Goedert’s talent for big plays throughout his first four NFL seasons, but his yards per reception have climbed in each year of his career, from 10.1 to 10.5 to 11.4 to 14.8 and now he’s averaging 15.0 this season.

As great as Zach Ertz was as an Eagle — and he’s truly an all-time great — the one big criticism was his lack of YAC. Ertz caught 116 passes in a season but averaged just 3.0 YAC per reception that season. In his Eagles career, Ertz averaged 10.8 yards per catch, while Goedert is at 12.1.

Now in Arizona, Ertz has taken notice of Goedert’s success this season.

“Dallas is obviously off to a great start,” Ertz said on a conference call with Philadelphia reporters this week. “The dude is really, really good with the ball in his hands. And he’s probably one of the best in the league at that.

“He’s always been talented and they always find ways to get him little short passes that allow him to play in space, whether it be a screen pass or a check-down and then you get guys like Lane (Johnson) and (Jason) Kelce out there blocking for him, Jordan (Mailata), it’s a really good combination. I’m not surprised about the success he’s had in that regard.”

