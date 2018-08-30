Eagles cuts tracker 2018: Live updates on NFL roster cuts

Follow along as we track all the roster cuts the Eagles make to fill out their 53-man roster.

The Eagles have played out their full preseason schedule and are less than a week away from the season opener on Thursday night against the Falcons.

But first they have some decisions to make.

Their 90-man roster must be cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday. After that, there will be some shuffling as teams try to claim players on waivers from other teams and try to fill out their 10-man practice squads after.

We'll update all the Eagles' cuts as they come in:

QB Christian Hackenberg (Reported by Matt Lombardo, NJ Advance Media)

TE Billy Brown (Reported by Matt Lombardo)

