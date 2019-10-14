Eagles cut Zach Brown

Kirk Cousins gets the last laugh.

Eagles linebacker Zach Brown, who badmouthed Cousins before facing the Vikings last week, is being released, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown and the rest of the Eagles’ defense did not play well on Sunday, with Cousins completing 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-20 Vikings win. If you’re going to talk trash about an upcoming opponent, you’d better back it up, and Brown didn’t back it up.

Presumably Brown was cut because his play on the field hasn’t been up to par, and not because he provided the opponents with bulletin-board material. But his big talk didn’t help.

The 29-year-old Brown, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Eagles this offseason, had started all six games this year and played 68 percent of their defensive snaps and 22 percent of their special teams snaps.