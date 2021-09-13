Eagles cut T.Y. McGill

When the Eagles reduced their roster to 53 players, they played defensive lineman T.Y. McGill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday, the club announced that McGill had been activated. But instead of moving McGill to the active roster, Philadelphia elected to cut him.

McGill has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He was in his second stint with the Eagles, but has also spent time with the Seahawks, Colts, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Football Team, and Saints. He appeared in seven games for Philadelphia last season, recording a half-sack and nine total tackles in 127 defensive snaps.

In 44 career games, McGill has 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pair of passes defensed.

