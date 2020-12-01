Eagles cut safety Will Parks

The Eagles had another ugly loss on Monday night, and at least one player has lost his job today.

Eagles safety Will Parks has been cut, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Parks will go on waivers, making him available to any team.

“Philly it’s been real,” Parks wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for opportunity. I did everything I could. Love.”

Parks played 10 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps on Monday night against the Seahawks. The coaching staff was apparently not impressed with his work, and now he’s out.

