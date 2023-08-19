Eagles cut Greedy Williams, Giants cut his brother Rodarius Williams

It's a rough day for the Williams family, as brothers Greedy Williams and Rodarius Williams both were cut today.

The Eagles announced they cut Greedy Williams on Saturday morning. A few hours later, Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that they cut Rodarius Williams.

The 25-year-old Greedy played his college football at LSU and was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2019. After playing four seasons in Cleveland, he signed in Philadelphia in March.

Rodarius is a year older than Greedy but stayed in college longer, playing five years at Oklahoma State before he was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2021.

Both Williams brothers will now hope to catch on somewhere else before the season starts.