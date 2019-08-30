Eagles cut Eli Harold, place Richard Rodgers on IR

The Eagles traded offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Bills in exchange for defensive end Eli Harold. While Bates has a chance to make the Bills’ 53-player roster, Harold was among the initial list of cuts for the Eagles.

Philadelphia announced several moves Friday night, including placing tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve.

Rodgers was carted off with a foot injury during practice earlier this month.

The Eagles made 23 other roster moves, leaving them with 12 more to make before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET roster deadline.

They waived defensive tackle Aziz Shittu with an injury designation.

They also released defensive end Kasim Edebali, linebacker Hayes Pullard, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and tight end Will Tye. They waived receiver Carlton Agudosi, safety Trae Elston, center Anthony Fabiano, safety Deiondre' Hall, cornerback Ajene Harris, cornerback Josh Hawkins, quarterback Cody Kessler, offensive tackle Riley Mayfield, cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon, receiver Marken Michel, running back Donnel Pumphrey, offensive guard Keegan Render, cornerback Sojourn Shelton, linebacker Alex Singleton, receiver DeAndre Thompkins, safety Jason Thompson, defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins and linebacker Chris Worley.