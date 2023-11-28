Eagles cut CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles waived cornerback Josiah Scott on Tuesday, the team announced.

It's possible Scott could return to the team's practice squad.

Scott, 24, has appeared in four games for the Eagles this season, totaling two tackles. He has seen action on 17 defensive snaps and 43 on special teams.

The Jaguars made Scott a fourth-round pick in 2020, and Jacksonville traded him to Philadelphia in May 2021. He played 29 games with four starts in 2021-22.

The Eagles waived Scott out of the 2023 preseason, and he signed with the Steelers' practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him after two weeks, and the Eagles re-signed him.