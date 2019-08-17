Eagles cut Braxton Miller to make room for Josh McCown

Wide receiver Braxton Miller drew the short straw in Philly on Saturday.

The Eagles signed quarterback Josh McCown to fill out a position group dealing with injuries to Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler, which meant that they needed to cut someone else in order to get McCown on the roster. The team announced that Miller is the unlucky party on Saturday afternoon.

Miller might have been an option to flesh out a quarterback group a few years ago, but he moved from quarterback to wide receiver while at Ohio State in 2015. Miller wound up being drafted in the third round by the Texans the next year, but was waived by Houston after two seasons and spent 2018 on the Eagles practice squad.

Miller caught 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games for the Texans.