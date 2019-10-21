Eagles cut Akeem Spence

Philadelphia defensive tackle Akeem Spence played a season-high 54 snaps on Sunday night. Apparently the Eagles didn’t like what they saw.

The Eagles announced today that they have released Spence and signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush off the Raiders’ practice squad.

The announcement that Spence was cut came shortly after news broke that cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been released as well. Clearly, Philadelphia thinks its defense needs some fresh blood after yesterday’s ugly loss in Dallas.

Spence played 38 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps and 14 percent of the Eagles’ special teams snaps this season.