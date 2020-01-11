Eagles can cross Joe Brady's name off their wish list

Looks like you can cross Joe Brady off your wish list.

It appears that Brady, LSU's heavily in-demand passing game coordinator, is staying in Baton Rouge.

"As long as they want me at LSU, my intentions are being at LSU," Brady told reporters in New Orleans for Monday's LSU-Clemson national championship game, according to Cody Worsham of LSUsports.net.

Brady, only 30, emerged this year as one of the hottest young minds in college football and has been associated with virtually every NFL offensive coaching opening.

He won the Broyles Award this year that's given annually to the top assistant coach in the nation.

The Eagles just happen to have an opening for an offensive coordinator after firing Mike Groh Thursday.

Top-ranked LSU led the nation with 564 yards per game and was second at 397 passing yards per game. The Tigers, led by record-setting Heisman Trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow, also led the nation with 48.9 points per game.

Head coach Ed Orgeron on Saturday told reporters he expects Brady to stay at LSU: "I do believe Joe is going to be a Tiger. … Anything can happen, but I do believe that the talks that we had with Joe are very, very positive, and he's going to be at LSU."

Brady, 30, has only been at LSU one year after two years as an offensive assistant with the Saints under one-time Eagles quarterbacks coach Sean Payton.

Like one-time Eagles defensive coordinator and current Bills head coach Sean McDermott, he played at William and Mary and also began his coaching career there. After William and Mary, he spent two years on James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

