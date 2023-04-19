Eagles create salary cap relief after restructuring Jordan Mailata’s contract

They’ll only see about $200K in 2023, but Philadelphia continues to make moves.

On Tuesday, the Eagles restructured Jordan Mailata’s contract in a move that will create $7.646 million in cap savings in 2024 and $7.779 million in cap savings in 2025 per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

The #Eagles will save $7.64 million in cap space in 2024 and $7.77 million in 2025 as part of the Jordan Mailata restructure. https://t.co/YUTMIcF6Ad — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 18, 2023

The move ensures that Mailata and Lane Johnson will be bookend tackles through at least the 2025 NFL season.

As has been the case for most of Howie Roseman’s deals, the Eagles use void years from 2026-29 to spread out those cap hits per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The move creates $29.8 million in dead money in 2026 if Mailata plays out the entire contract.

Following cap numbers below per Over The Cap:

2023

base salary: $1.08M

2023 cap hit: $7.471M

2023 roster bonus: $13.42M

2024

base salary: $1.125M

2024 cap hit: $13.445M (cap hit before restructure $21.091M)

2024 option bonus: $14.975M

Bonus for Pro Bowl or 1st/2nd team All-Pro

2025

base salary: $1.17M

2025 cap hit: $14.312 (Cap hit before restructure $22.091M)

2025 option bonus: $17.530M

Bonus with Pro Bowl or 1st/2nd team All-Pro

