Eagles can create over $32 million in cap space with several key contract restructures

We’re a little over a month away from the start of the NFL’s free-agent tampering period, and depending on the moves made by Howie Roseman, the Eagles could be major players in the recruitment of players on the open market.

In a NFL contract restructure table put together by Over The Cap’s Nick Korte, Philadelphia could create an extra $29-$34 million in cap space by restructuring a few deals and converting that money into signing bonuses.

Here’s a look at how that process would work using Over The Caps transaction table:

Eagles expected salary cap

While teams like the Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Texans all project to be over the $208 million cap next year, Philadelphia will sit with around $24 million as of now and the potential for more room.

That number is dwarfed by the cap space expected for teams like the 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Washington, Bengals, and Colts, who could all have in excess of $50+ million in initial cap space.

Dead Cap Space

Thanks to Howie Roseman pushing money back during some of his high-profile contract signings, the Eagles will carry $22 million in dead cap space, highlighted by 13 contracts.

Malik Jackson ($9M), Alshon Jeffery ($5M), and Zach Ertz ($3M) headline the highest numbers.

1. Restructure Darius Slay

Total cap savings: $11,535,000

2. Restructure Javon Hargrave's contract

Total cap savings: $8,973,750

3. Restructure Lane Johnson's contract

Total cap savings: $4,824,000

4. Restructure Isaac Seumalo's contract

Total cap savings: $3,461,250

5. Restructure Jake Elliott's contract

Total cap savings: $2,223,750

6. Restructure Fletcher Cox's contract

Total cap savings: $800,000

7. Restructure Jason Kelce's deal

Total cap savings: $285,000

8. Restructure Brandon Graham's deal

Total cap savings: $104,000

